Ford has given buyers of its Focus ST the opportunity to sharpen the driving experience even further with a new Track Pack.

Developed by Ford Performance and tested at the famous Nurburgring in Germany, the Track Pack will be available exclusively for five-door, six-speed manual Focus ST variants.

The new Track Pack fine-tunes the Focus ST through the fitment of KW Automotive adjustable suspension that works in conjunction with lighter alloy wheels to help bring even more responsiveness. This setup can be adjusted by the owner in order to tailor the car’s setup to a specific circuit or surface. They offer 12-step adjustment for upward response and 16-step adjustment for rebound.

