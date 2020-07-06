Ford has revealed plans to be carbon neutral across its global operations by 2050.

The American car giant also revealed it is on track to meet its goal of having all manufacturing plants powered by 100 per cent locally sourced renewable energy.

In Europe, this has already been achieved at all facilities in the UK, Cologne in Germany, and Craiova in Romania.

(Ford)

To achieve its carbon-neutral status, Ford is aiming to remove the same amount of carbon as it introduces through manufacturing. It hopes to achieve this by focusing on three areas that account for 95 per cent of its CO 2 emissions – vehicle use, its supply base and the company’s facilities.

However, it acknowledged that there would be challenges to face, such as customer acceptance of new powertrains and the availability of renewable fuels.

Bob Holycross, vice president, chief sustainability, environment and safety officer, said: “We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time – in fact, those ideals complement each other.

“We don’t have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there.”

Ford says ‘meeting the challenge of climate change is a key responsibility and a strategic priority’ for the company and this new commitment was developed through team members working in the US, Europe and China.