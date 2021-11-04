Ford has revealed an application for its new electric ‘crate’ motor in a classic 1978 Ford F-100 pick-up.

Called the F-100 Eluminator, the truck – which was revealed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas – uses the same twin-motor four-wheel-drive system found in the electric Ford Mustang Mach-e. Combined, the motors produce 480bhp and 860Nm of torque, giving this old-school model a considerable amount of performance.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director, vehicle personalisation, accessories and licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

