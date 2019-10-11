Volume production of the innovative and electrified new Ford Puma is under way at Ford’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania.

Offered with advanced Ford EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt electrified powertrain technology, Ford’s new SUV-inspired compact crossover is the first hybrid vehicle to be manufactured in Romania.

Ford has employed an additional 1,700 staff and invested approximately €200 million at its Craiova facility to support production of the model that combines mild-hybrid fuel efficiency, best-in-class uncompromised load space and seductive style – taking Ford’s total investment in Craiova to almost €1.5 billion since 2008.

The new Ford Puma is among eight electrified vehicles that Ford is bringing to market in Europe this year. Earlier this year, Ford announced that every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate will include an electrified option – either a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric – delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified options for European customers.

The company expects electrified powertrains to account for more than half of the company’s passenger vehicle sales by the end of 2022.

“New Puma represents the next chapter in Ford’s human-centric design philosophy that is elevating the quality, technology-rich and fun-to-drive DNA of the Ford brand in Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “I have no doubt that Puma will be a huge success across Europe.”