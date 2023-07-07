Ford’s iconic Mustang brand is further expanding its legendary status with the formal debut of the Mustang GT4 at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The Mustang GT4 is the latest in the Blue Oval’s motorsports efforts, dubbed “Ford vs. Everyone” by Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. It’s based on the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, just like its sibling the Mustang GT3. With the reveal, Ford officially continues an uninterrupted tenure in the SRO-sanctioned GT4 category, first entered in 2017.

And like the Mustang GT3, it receives a bold, colourful livery adapted from Troy Lee Designs’ liveries for the Mustang GT3 and SuperVan 4.2.

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Its placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

With the new Mustang GT4, Ford Performance further expands its robust partnership with Multimatic, who will build every Mustang GT4. The Ford Coyote-based V8 race engines in the Mustang GT4, developed fully in-house by Ford Performance, will be assembled by Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.

