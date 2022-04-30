The Wolftrak is packed with equipment and features a rugged, go-anywhere design. JACK EVANS finds out what it’s like.

The pick-up segment is pretty compact these days. Volkswagen’s Amarok is due a replacement, while the Mercedes X-Class bit the dust a little while back too. The Ford Ranger – which we’re looking at today – is also set to be replaced shortly too, but while it’s still here, is it still a good rival to the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max?

Well, to find out we’ve tested it in beefed-up Wolftrak form, which brings a meaner look compared to the standard Ranger.

The Wolftrak has been designed to offer the kind of robust, rough-and-tumble design that people expect from a pick-up truck. So it comes with a standard-fit load bed protector, which means that you’re able to transport all manner of items back there without worrying that you’re going to damage the paintwork.

