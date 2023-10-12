Parliament's Foreign and European Affairs committee on Thursday expressed "grave concern" about the escalation of tensions in Israel and Gaza following "the terroristic attacks committed by Hamas".

The committee "unequivocally and categorically" condemned the "coordinated terror attacks by Hamas" which led to the loss of innocent civilian life of so many, including children, it said.

The committee continued that terroristic attacks are a blatant violation of international law.

"These acts of terror, together with the indiscriminate barrage of rockets into Israel are deplorable and completely unjustifiable," it said, adding that they must cease immediately.

The committee said it was equally concerned about the well-being of civilians, including women and children, particularly Israeli civilians who were abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

"We call on the immediate and unconditional safe release of all hostages."

It reiterated Israel’s right to defend its territory and its people.

This right, however, should be exercised within the remit of international law, the committee said.

It called on Israel to "abide to the rules of international law" and demand the international community and all those with an influence in the conflict to mobilise all efforts "towards the finding of a peaceful solution to this grave situation developing around us.