At the end of 2019, the stock position of foreign direct investment in Malta stood at €187.9 billion, while direct investment abroad amounted to €59.5 billion, according to national data.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Statistics Office said that during 2019, FDI flows in Malta went up by €3.3 billion.

The main contributors to total FDI flows were financial and insurance activities with a total contribution of 87.5 per cent



In December 2019, the stock position of FDI amounted to €187.9 billion, which is an increase of €8.5 billion over the corresponding period in 2018.

As in previous years, financial and insurance activities accounted for 97.6 per cent of FDI stocks.

Direct investment abroad

The same national data shows that during the year 2019, direct investment flows abroad totalled €6.4 billion, mainly in the form of claims on direct investors.

The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €59.5 billion in December 2019, down by €1.0 billion over the stock position in 2018. Financial and insurance activities made up 99.3 per cent of the total FDI abroad.