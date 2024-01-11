At the end of 2022, the stock position of Foreign Direct Investment in Malta stood at €460.8 billion, while Direct Investment abroad amounted to €447.5 billion, the NSO said on Thursday.

During the year 2022, FDI flows in Malta went up by €18.9 billion. The main contributors to total FDI flows were financial and insurance activities with a total contribution of 88.8 per cent, the National Statistics Office said in a statement.

By December, the stock position of FDI amounted to €460.8 billion - an increase of €38.0 billion over the corresponding period of the previous year.

As in previous years, financial and insurance activities accounted for 97.7 per cent of FDI stocks in December 2022.

Direct Investment abroad

Throughout the year, direct investment flows abroad totalled €23.4 billion, mainly in the form of equity and investment fund shares/units.

The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €447.5 billion in December 2022, up by €37.1 billion over the stock position in 2021.

Financial and insurance activities made up 99.3 per cent of the total FDI abroad.