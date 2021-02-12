The stock position of foreign direct investment in Malta at the end of June 2020 stood at €191.4 billion, while direct investment abroad amounted to €59.2 billion, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said on Friday foreign direct investment flows were estimated to be €1.7 billion during the first six months of 2020. This was an increase of €72.4 million over the same period in 2019.

Financial and insurance activities accounted for 89.4% of FDI flows in Malta.

In June 2020, the stock position of FDI in Malta amounted to €191.4 billion, an increase of €8 billion over the same month in 2019.

As in previous years, financial and insurance activities recorded the largest share at 97.7% of FDI stocks in June 2020.

Direct investment abroad

During the first six months of 2020, direct investment flows abroad totalled €3.2 billion, an increase of €5 million over the amount registered in the previous year.

This change was mainly brought about by changes in equity capital.

The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €59.2 billion in June, down by €0.9 billion over the stock position in 2019. Financial and insurance activities made up 99.4% of total FDI abroad.