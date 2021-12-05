On the occasion of the Day of the Mediterranean, which was celebrated last Sunday, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo visited Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

The minister was welcomed by two student council members, Mariah Vella and Kelly Magro, and was led to the schoolyard where he was greeted by the Senior 1 and Senior 2 students. There, Shezny Schembri, Eliza Scicluna, Katrina Gatt, Emma Falzon, Krista Vella, Ilenia Portelli and Mariah Gauci from Senior 1 and 2 asked the minister questions about the Union of the Mediterranean. At the end of the activity, Leonée Camilleri and Valentina Muscat Vassallo presented Bartolo with a commemorative plaque.

Photos taken during Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo’s visit to Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola.

The minister also visited Senior 2 class where geography and history teacher Lycia Bezzina the students explained what they had discussed in class about the Union of the Mediterranean and presented a PowerPoint presentation of their work. Bartolo congratulated the girls for the work they had carried out about the Union of the Mediterranean during their geography and history lessons. He informed the class that their work would be presented to the official quarters of the Union of the Mediterranean in Barcelona to be shared with the other member states of the Union.

https://ufmsecretariat.org/