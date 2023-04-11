Malta and the United Arab Emirates have signed cooperation agreements in the maritime sector, youth, culture, and sports, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The deals were signed during a meeting at the UAE between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg.

Borg underlined the importance of cooperation in the maritime sector, which is a crucial sector for trade between Malta and the UAE.

“This year, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary since the beginning of diplomatic relations, and these agreements will reinforce the strong bilateral relationship that exists”, Borg was quoted as saying.

The two countries also discussed work within the UN Security Council, which the UAE will preside in June.