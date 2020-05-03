The Foreign Affairs Ministry has expressed concern over proposals for the possible annexation of the West Bank or parts therefore to the State of Israel.

An Israeli coalition government agreement reached last week includes a framework for implementing the annexations of Jewish settlements and other strategic territory in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said this position, if fulfilled, proposed serious challenges to the supremacy and solidity of international law and the international rules-based approach, as well the universally accepted two-state solution in line with pre-1967 borders as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions.

Malta was continuing to follow the situation on the ground, in the region and on an international level and urges all parties concerned to set aside any path that did not constitute a return to the negotiating table.

It reiterates its offer that it stood ready, if both sides so wished, to facilitate talks which could in any way increase the potential for peace, security and stability in the Middle East.