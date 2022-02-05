A recruitment drive that could see “unqualified” individuals forming part of the diplomatic service has been defended by the foreign ministry.

Members of the service have expressed alarm at a new government scheme they say could parachute civil servants with no formal diplomatic background into the corps.

In January, the foreign ministry issued a call inviting public officials interested in performing attaché duties at one of Malta’s diplomatic missions abroad to apply for a potential post.

A representative body within the service has raised alarm about the call, arguing it could see people with no formal training in diplomacy leapfrogging more qualified candidates.

They argue the call will potentially parachute persons into the service on a Scale Six salary grade, whereas those coming up through the formal diplomatic stream start off their career on the salary Scale 10.

“To add insult to injury, members of the diplomatic stream may find themselves being the juniors of such unqualified persons, which will serve to undermine the quality of the service provided by our missions”, an e-mail circulated among members of the service reads.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry downplayed concerns, insisting the latest call will not undermine in any way serving members within the diplomatic service, as it will not impact on their own employment conditions.

The spokesperson said the diplomatic service requires knowledge from various disciplines, and the expression of interest issued by the minister recognises that a bachelor’s degree in international affairs, European affairs or diplomacy is considered an asset.

“It also values relevant work experience in areas such as accounts keeping, project management, procurement, EU working groups and public administration,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry said the expression of interest is in line with the opening of new missions in various capitals, with the ministry being determined to “evolve” the diplomatic corps into a “more vibrant and effective service”

On Friday, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin ordered its members within the diplomatic service to refrain from answering e-mails and calls as part of an industrial dispute following the unfolding of “various multi-faceted issues and events” concerning the service.