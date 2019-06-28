A hall at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been named after former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff.

Mr Mintoff was foreign minister between 1971 and 1981, almost his whole term as prime minister. He closed down Britain's military base in Malta, promoted a policy of neutrality and non-alignment and forged close relations with countries such as China and Libya. He also negotiated a financial protocol with Italy as a guarantor of Malta's neutrality. He spent the last years of his public life opposing Malta's application to join the European Union.

The naming of the hall took place on Wednesday, which was the 103rd anniversary of Mr Mintoff’s birth. He died in 2012.

In an address, Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela said many still mentioned Mr Mintoff abroad.

"In his life and after, he remained one of those personalities who is either loved or hated – but surely a personality one cannot be indifferent about," he said.

He said Mr Mintoff used to follow two fundamental principles in Malta’s relationship with other countries - promotion of regional peace and using Malta’s foreign policy to improve the lives of the Maltese.

He also underlined the importance given by Mr Mintoff to security in the Mediterranean as a condition to peace and security in Europe.

Members of Mr Mintoff's family were present for the naming ceremony.