Malta has doubled its contribution to a UN agency that works in Gaza and has opened a bank account so that members of the public can donate money to civilians living in the enclave.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry condemned the terrorism perpetuated by Hamas against Israel on October 7 but reiterated the importance of always distinguishing between Hamas and Palestinian civilians.

Israel has hit 11,000-plus targets in Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel and killed 1,400 people, including many civilians who were shot in cold blood on October 7.

Many nations backed Israel's right to strike back at Hamas, but as the civilian toll has mounted, so too has criticism of Israeli tactics.

According to Gaza's health ministry, 8,796 Gazans have been killed so far, mostly women and children. Whole neighbourhoods in Gaza have been leveled.

The ministry said it has been following “with extreme concern” the daily humanitarian developments emanating from Gaza, which may soon be facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

In response to the developments, the ministry said it doubled its annual contribution to the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), which worked to assist vulnerable Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere.

It also took the initiative to assist members of the public who want to donate to Gaza by facilitating a collection that would be divided equally between UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is also working to address the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The ministry said it will ensure that funds donated to this account will only be used to assist vulnerable people in Gaza.

The decision to collect funds rather than items has been made following the recent difficulties for the humanitarian aid to pass though the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza.

Members of the public who wish to donate may do so at the Central Bank to the Humanitarian Fund, account number: MT63MALT011000041005EURCMG50000, address: 331, Allied House, DCS – 3rd floor S, VLT1060, Valletta.