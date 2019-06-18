A Nepalese man paid €1,500 for a fake Latvian residency permit, hoping to use it to be able to work in Malta.

Prosecuting inspector Frankie Sammut said the accused had been caught when he had tried to apply for work with the fake permit, and asked for a custodial sentence.

Lawyer Martin Fenech, appointed as legal aid to the accused, argued that the man’s passport was valid and that he was not a criminal, and he was merely trying to improve his life.

The 35 year-old, Kunwor Kushal, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for four years, by the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.