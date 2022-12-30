Emigrants Day was marked in Gozo with a concelebrated mass in English at St Francis church in Victoria. The mass, organised by the Gozo Pastoral Ministry Secretariat, in collaboration with the Gozo Ethnic Communities Coordination and Support Office, was presided by Canon Noel Saliba, responsible for the ethnic communities office, together with English Speaking Catholic Community chaplain Fr Loreto Tabone and Gozo Emigrants Office delegate Anton Schembri.

A choir made up of Filipinos living in Gozo, under the direction of Ryden Glinofria, animated the celebration, while members of the Anglican community in Gozo read the lessons.

After mass, a social gathering was held at the Franciscan convent during which the Gozo Ethnic Communities Coordination and Support Office, formed on September 14 this year, was introduced.

Fr Saliba said around 4,000 foreigners from 10 communities live in Gozo. The aim of the office was to help foreigners integrate with the Gozitan community, he said.

The office is also offering lessons in the Maltese language as well as English language lessons. Recently, a Legion of Mary branch for Filipinos was formed, while a Catholic Action section for foreigners will be set up in January.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma was present for the meeting. He personally greeted every member and delivered a message which focused on the indispensable and valuable contribution these foreigners were giving to Gozitans.

At the end of his message, Mgr Teuma thanked all those who were offering pastoral help and services to these people and presented certificates marking the occasion to each community leader.