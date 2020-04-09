The government has offered repatriation flights to foreigners still stranded in Malta.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 4,206 individuals were repatriated over the past three weeks.

Malta, it said, was the first country in Europe to stop flights from Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland, on March 10.

"While this step helped our country contain the (virus) spread locally, it has resulted in thousands of individuals being stranded in Malta," it said.

It said all foreign nationals, whether resident here or visitors, who wish to return to their countries should register their interest in repatriation flights on: https://foreignandeu.gov.mt/apply by Sunday April 19. The offer also applies to people without a work permit.

A helpline will be announced on Monday.

The dates of flights will be announced over the coming weeks.

The flights will be heavily subsidized by the Maltese government. A nominal fee shall apply to all bookings. Individuals who book a flight but do not turn up will be charged the full cost.

The ministry said repatriation is voluntary and the government will support all those who lose their job, whether Maltese or foreign as per earlier notifications.