Ashley Young’s superb strike earned Aston Villa a 1-1 draw on Monday at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest who climbed off the bottom of the Premier League.

Emmanuel Dennis put Steve Cooper’s side ahead early in the first half at the City Ground before Young bagged Villa’s equaliser with a long-range rocket.

By ending their five-match losing run, Forest moved one point above Leicester into 19th place.

