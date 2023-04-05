Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said Steve Cooper will remain in charge of the struggling Premier League club but warned results must “improve immediately”.
Forest’s 2-1 defeat at relegation-rivals Leeds on Tuesday extended their winless league run to eight matches and left them 17th in the table — above the drop zone only on goal difference.
But in a statement on the club’s website, Marinakis said he was standing by Cooper after reports emerged that the coach faced the sack.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us