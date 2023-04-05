Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said Steve Cooper will remain in charge of the struggling Premier League club but warned results must “improve immediately”.

Forest’s 2-1 defeat at relegation-rivals Leeds on Tuesday extended their winless league run to eight matches and left them 17th in the table — above the drop zone only on goal difference.

But in a statement on the club’s website, Marinakis said he was standing by Cooper after reports emerged that the coach faced the sack.

