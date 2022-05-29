Nottingham Forest clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Levi Colwill’s own goal late in the first half at Wembley was enough for Steve Cooper’s side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative single match in world football.

Promotion to the top-flight is estimated to be worth at least £170 million ($214 million) in increased revenue.

