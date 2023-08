United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest from Premier League rivals Arsenal on a four-year deal, it was announced on Wednesday.

No fee was disclosed for the 29-year-old, but British media reports said the deal could be worth up to £10 million ($13 million, 12 million euros) in total.

With David Raya set to join Arsenal from Brentford, Turner’s first-team chances could have been further limited had he stayed at the Emirates Stadium.

