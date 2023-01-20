Nottingham Forest signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood on loan from Newcastle on Friday as the club maintained their recruitment drive, in place since their promotion to the Premier League last season.

Wood will spend the rest of the campaign with Forest and the move can become a permanent deal running until the end of the 2023/24 season if certain unspecified conditions are met.

The 31-year-old leaves Newcastle just a year after joining them from Burnley for £25 million ($30 million).

