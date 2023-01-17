Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo for a reported fee of around £16 million ($19.5 million).

The 21-year-old, who has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal, is the second arrival in the January transfer window, following former Palmeiras teammate Gustavo Scarpa to the City Ground.

“I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest,” said Danilo.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...