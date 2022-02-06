Nottingham Forest knocked holders Leicester out of the FA Cup as the Championship side powered to a shock 4-1 win, while Liverpool eased into the fifth round with a 3-1 victory against Cardiff on Sunday.

Leicester’s disappointing season hit a new low with the dismal fourth round loss against their midlands rivals at the City Ground.

Last season’s Wembley triumph against Chelsea was Leicester’s first ever FA Cup final victory, but that seemed a distant memory as their trophy defence ended with a whimper.

