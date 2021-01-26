A powerful sales management tool has successfully been integrated by Forestals Professional, helping the team considerably improve their sales performance.

Entitled SalesForce, the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform has been in place since January 2020. As a result, Forestals Professional is already seeing considerable improvements in its sales performance.

The clear and user-friendly platform allows employees to track and monitor every customer’s sales journey from start to finish all from one place. Thanks to its automation and sales management tools, the team have been able to sell more efficiently as well as focus on delivering a great customer experience and closing deals.

“Delivering an outstanding customer experience is imperative to our service. Now, good customer experience is impossible without an understanding and mapping of the journey and this is precisely what SalesForce is helping us with,” said Alen Robovic, solutions architect. “Thanks to SalesForce, I can see where we are winning but also where there is room for improvement. Being able to hone in on where the issues are and tackle them quickly as well as to build on our strengths has really led to a more successful sales performance from our end.”

Some of the star features of the SalesForce tool include a single view of each customer. This lets the team focus on the deal, not the record keeping. Another vital feature is that it is secure and accessible from anywhere thanks to the safe mobile app.

There are a number of other automated features that really help the team keep on top of their game when it comes to sales. These include being able to easily set up and access real-time reports so they are always up-to-date with what's happening. Company-wide pipeline visibility shows top performing teams and individuals.

“Certainly, knowing that you as a team member are performing well adds to your drive and sense of satisfaction, said Kurt Oswald, technical sales specialist, when speaking about his team.

Sometimes, one needs to make critical decisions in order to hit targets, SalesForce’s accurate forecasting and reporting provides the information needed.

The benefits that Forestals and other Salesforce customers in Malta are experiencing are many. But three unique selling points have made Salesforce the gold standard for their Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience Solutions:

Firstly, a user-friendly platform has created a unified view of the business. Forestals have been able to quickly move their entire sales team onto Salesforce. This is because of user-friendliness of the system. Sales Reps have 24/7 mobile visibility into their accounts, contacts, opportunities, tasks, all from a single place. They have a complete 360-degree view of the customer, which in turn helps them to make better business decisions and close deals faster. They have also found it easy to navigate and to collaborate with their colleagues too.

Secondly, is its value: once the system was configured properly, the sales team quickly saw the value. The implementation time for Salesforce is much lesser than standard solutions. Forestals employed a phased approach. This means starting small so the adoption rate is high, then when our customers see the value, introduce other modules.

And thirdly is the power of the platform and scalability: The team are enjoying a wide range of customer experience tools namely sales and the CPQ (pricing) modules but when the business scales and grows, Forestals can then choose to add on things like marketing and eCommerce. By having this relationship, Forestals do not need to go to the market for a point solution and then integrate with it the current system. Instead, they can simply add the solution to their current tech stack with Salesforce.

Owen Grennan, SalesForce country manager for Malta spoke positively about working with Forestals Professional.

"It has been a pleasure working with Forestals Professional on their digital transformation journey. The team has been really collaborative on this project and as such, they are already seeing a strong return on investment from digitising their sales processes,” he said.

John Farrugia Randon, head of commercial sales, said: “An impeccable customer service is at the heart of what we do and thanks to SalesForce’s accurate forecasting and reporting we continue to see impressive results and advances. We couldn’t have done it without the help of our dedicated team and we continue to enjoy seeing our overall performance improve.”