From data recovery to IT software set-up and maintenance, managed print service solutions and remote-connectivity assistance, Forestals Professional is offering IT support services directly to one’s home or office. As the hybrid workplace becomes the new norm, Forestals Professional have launched a new website, tailored to suit their customers’ needs.

Customers can get in touch with the team around the clock to get their IT issues resolved rapidly and efficiently. Clients can easily book a remote session via https://www.forestalsprofessional.com/remote-session/. They can choose between a 30-minute consultation or any amount of time they require for a support session. The user-friendly booking page lets customers choose a date and time convenient to them.

If clients need on-site IT support, the company’s team of professionals also provide dedicated resources to assist in projects, consultancy and service agreements.

Forestals Professional offers a wide range of products and services to meet its clients’ IT needs. Their services are four-fold, namely: compute, storage and cloud solutions; networking and security; endpoint services; and managed print services. The company’s products range from IT solutions and hardware devices to educational software, audiovisual products and interactive panels.

The team provides expert care for networks, printers, IT systems, interactive panels, devices, and applications. They deliver enterprise-level, quality IT infrastructure and support to businesses in the Maltese islands at an affordable price-point. They do this by investing in tools, systems and a dedicated staff to deliver high-end solutions.

Speaking about the company, head of commercial sales John Farrugia Randon said: “The new website is a testament to Forestals Professional’s dedication to consistently remaining current by reinventing itself, researching the latest technology and investing in dedicated and skilled staff. Our tech support services are designed to support you and your technology with a fast and painless process, giving you peace of mind with your IT infrastructure, wherever you are. We invite current and new customers to take advantage of our remote services, which will surely help them boost and expand their business.”

For more information and to book a remote session, visit www.forestalsprofessional.com/remote-session/.