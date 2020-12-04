A high-end storage device that will help companies meet ever-changing IT demands and avoid critical disruptions is being offered to companies for the first time in Malta by Forestals Professional.

HPE Primera uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer a solution for companies’ IT department to keep up with the demands of both new and existing mission-critical applications. The storage platform learns to analyse application patterns, as well as predict and prevent disruptions across the infrastructure stack.

Today's much more dynamic business models demand an agility that is difficult to achieve with outdated or unsupported storage designs — particularly with broad public cloud usage setting high expectations in this area. The intelligent, advanced software protects against silent corruptions with end-to-end data integrity, facilitating business continuity with automatic site failover. It also modernises and extends data protection to the cloud for your most critical apps.

Forestals Professional are a certified HPE Gold Partner as well as an HPE partner certified to design, sell, deploy and service the HPE Primera storage system.

Speaking about the benefits of HPE Primera Alen Robovic, solutions architect said: “As enterprises undergo digital transformation and modernise their existing IT infrastructure, a new set of requirements for high-end storage is emerging. HPE Primera will not only transform but it will also future-proof your storage investment.”

Head of commercial sales John Farrugia Randon added: “Forestals Professional is proud to be pioneering this intelligent system of the future. Thanks to our expertise and manpower, we will design and service a storage solution tailored to your needs.”

For more information about HPE Primera, visit https://forestalsprofessional.com/hpe-primera/ or contact Forestals at info@forestalsprofessional.com or on 2343 6000.