Civic duty, a desire for change, and wanting to express their discontent are some of the top reasons driving people across Europe to cast their vote in next year’s European Parliament elections, according to a newly published Eurobarometer survey.

But not in Malta, where people say they are most likely to vote to support their preferred political party or candidate.

The survey, published six months to the day ahead of next June’s elections, places Malta in stark contrast with the rest of the bloc.

Almost two-thirds of Maltese, 61%, say that they will vote to support a political party, far higher than the EU average of 37%.

Meanwhile, 53% intend to vote to support a specific candidate, more than double other Europeans at 23%.

'Maltese more likely to vote to support government'

The Maltese are also more likely than their European counterparts to vote to support their government (23% compared to 17%) or express their dissatisfaction with it (13% versus 11%).

On the other hand, they are less likely to use their vote to express their general discontent, to influence who becomes European Commission president, or because they “want to change things”.

More broadly, the survey shows a higher level of interest in the elections than there was at the same point in time before the last EP elections held in 2019.

At the time, 59% of European citizens said that they intended to vote in the election. This is now up to 68%.

The figure is even higher in Malta, where 70% say that they are likely to vote. Almost 73% of all voters had turned out to vote in Malta on election day in 2019.