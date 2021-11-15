The son of a military veteran has voiced his fear that soon no veterans or their relatives will be marching at the Remembrance Day parade that commemorates the sacrifice of those who fought and died for freedom during the world wars.

Arist Cordina, whose father passed away last January at 81, said the decline in the number of veterans at the parade was weighing on him more than ever this year.

Arist Cordina along with his father Charles at the 2018 Remembrance Day parade.

And while abroad it was popular for family members to march wearing their relatives’ medals, the practice was not very popular locally, Arist Cordina lamented, calling for more relatives to carry on the legacies of war heroes on Remembrance Day.

Cordina’s father, Charles, described by Prince Charles as his “best friend” in Malta, took his son to the arrival of every warship and every Poppy Day, he recalled.

“Every year, the number of veterans who actually served in the war grows smaller,” Cordina told Times of Malta ahead of the commemorations held on Sunday.

“Our fear is that one day our parade will end up without veterans entirely.

“In the last two parades, I took my father in his wheelchair and we marched together. This year will be the first time I march without him.”

At 38, he said he was the youngest person and the only one in his age group involved in Remembrance Sunday activities.

Everyone works hard so the next generation will have an easier life

Cordina, a member of the Royal Navy Association and of the Malta George Cross Movement, expressed the hope that others would come forward to carry on the legacy of their parents and grandparents.

“I understand it’s not always easy. Sometimes there are no relatives to be found,” he said.

“But we would really like to encourage more people to come forward. Maybe it was your father, brother, uncle or even a friend. It is ultimately about keeping the tradition alive.”

While acknowledging that not everybody thinks favourably of such activities, Cordina believes wartime sacrifices ought to be commemorated.

“The thought behind what we are doing is to commemorate those who died and survived both world wars. To be able to stand among those who served is for me a great source of pride.

Veterans at yesterday’s event. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“God only knows what these people saw on the battlefield. But despite the hardship, they found ways to build camaraderie, friendship and even fun in those lighter moments. They looked out for each other and delivered letters for their fallen brothers and stayed in touch with their families.

“We no longer have any pride in this, and I think we should. It was always inevitable that some day all our veterans would pass away, but I don’t think we should let them be forgotten.”

Growing up in a military family, Cordina says he has always been acutely aware of the sacrifices military personnel have to make.

“Perhaps I see it differently than others, but I think that freedom is not free,” he said.

“My father and grandfather fought in wars so that today I can wait for my girlfriend in the village square and go to buy a pair of shoes without thinking about it.

President George Vella lays a wreath at the War Memorial. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Everyone works hard so that the next generation will have an easier life than they had. But the sacrifices these people made is a step further.

“Some people gave their lives for us to have this life.”

A former Chief Petty Officer, Charles Cordina was the longest-serving crew member on an aircraft carrier and served with the Queen’s three sons – Charles, Andrew and Edward.

In a 2015 visit to Malta, Prince Charles referred to Charles Cordina as his “best friend in Malta”, recognising him from a crowd and introducing him to dignitaries.

“Prince Charles was coming down the stairs of the hotel when he saw my father and called for him by name,” Cordina recalls.

“I was speechless at the fact that they knew each other. When my father passed away, Prince Charles even wrote us a personal letter, which I greatly appreciated, especially as it was sent shortly after his own father had died.”

Cordina is disappointed that awareness and enthusiasm for events like Remembrance Sunday continue to decrease among the younger generation.

“If you ask children today, very few can tell you what Poppy Day is actually about... age is a ticking time bomb,” he said.

“The people who are organising things today are fully aware that there is no one to take it up when they are gone.”