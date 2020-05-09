Seventy years ago, Europe was striving to rise from the devastation caused by the Second World War. The dire situation and the inhuman conditions, following the conflict between European states, led Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, to declare that the way forward for Europe was not conflict but a new Europe based on European integration, cooperation and unity. Peace, prosperity and solidarity were the basis of the European project which today we call the European Union.

In the past few weeks, Europe, together with the rest of the world, has once again faced very challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic has taking away the life of a great number of citizens across Europe. In economic terms, Europe is facing a reality wherein economies will shrink instead of grow, bracing itself for “a recession of historic proportions”.

Europe Day this year, rather than being a commemoration of a day in history, must serve as a means of collective reflection to forge a way forward together.

Member states have had to take drastic action to fight the pandemic, such as restricting freedom of movement. As a result of changes in European regulations, they were allowed to assist businesses by means of state funding in order to safeguard jobs and avoid drastic social consequences.

Furthermore, the lifting of the Maastricht criteria has permitted member states to use more public funds in the fight against COVID-19, particularly to procure all necessary medical supplies and equipment. Flexibility in the use of EU funds has permitted a change of the objectives of cohesion funds that were already available to member states.

Notwithstanding the initiatives taken by individual member states, the road map towards recovery depends on a closer collaboration.

Primarily, the quest towards a vaccine depends on collaboration and the investment that is being made by states collectively. The production of a vaccine is a common good and we must ensure that it is distributed and made available in all states.

Secondly, although the shock was a symmetric one, there are asymmetric responses which might lead to divergences between standards of living in different member states. This would counter the investments made through the various union programmes in the past, including through cohesion funding and programmes. Therefore, the success of individual economies and their recovery depends mostly on the single market – our most valuable asset as a union and one which will be crucial in jump-starting activity again.

Thirdly, we must learn lessons from past mistakes. The union’s strategic autonomy must be strengthened and our path for economic recovery must be coupled with investments to reach climate targets and deliver a digital transition. Such initiatives cannot be implemented successfully by states acting unilaterally. They require coordination at Union level, albeit respecting the specificities and circumstances of individual countries, as well as their different starting points.

There are other challenges that must be addressed collectively in an effective manner. These include issues such as migration and the protection of the union’s borders. For far too long, southern front-line member states have faced such pressures with limited assistance from European partners. The relatively small number of pledges from others for relocation have declined considerably, while the flows and activities of migrant smugglers have increased.

This is yet another issue where European solutions are needed ensure that solidarity is put to practice.

So, as governments steer their coronavirus battle through exit strategies and into the recovery phase, let us on Europe Day remember the words of another founding father of the EU, Jean Monnet, who believed passionately that “European nations have to unite in order to survive”. And that “beyond differences and geographical boundaries, there lies a common interest”.

It is in the common interest of our union to adquately address the common challenges and the concerns of all citizens in all 27 member states. This is the opportune moment to strengthen the union by moving forward together.

To reboot post-crisis, the EU must play a bigger role on the world stage, especially economically, while conducting a green and digital revolution. A sustainable economic recovery must be our main aim. The EU must act to safeguard prosperity during its biggest test since the post-Second World War crisis, while avoiding the disenchantment of its citizens, otherwise it risks being another tragic coronavirus casualty.

Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds