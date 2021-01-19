From a simple helping hand to a long-term successful project. This is what it turned out to be Denis Guerra’s adventure at women’s club Raiders Għargħur.

The Swiss coach is at the helm of the Għargħur-based side, formerly Raiders Luxol, as he oversees the development plan of the girls across all age groups at the club.

Guerra’s introduction to the club was in 2015 when Paul Midolo, former president of Raiders Luxol, asked the Swiss coach for a favour.

“Back in 2015, I used to coach at my football school, Talent 11, at the St Catherine’s School,” Guerra told the Times of Malta.

“At one point, Mr Paul Midolo came up to me and told me that Luxol were missing an U-15’s girls coach.

Out of respect, I accepted immediately and there I was coaching this group of young girls at Luxol.”

This was not the first experience for Guerra in women’s football, as back in 2006 he was coach of a top-flight side in Brazil.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta