The current pandemic has forced a sudden change in the provision of certain services. This has required the service providers to think of, and start operating in, a new normality. Education is one of these services.

Educators, with the support of their school administration and the various departments at the Ministry for Education, had to shift overnight to online teaching and learning. This was an unprecedented change in the compulsory education sector, as online teaching and learning is more associated with further and higher education.

The novelty of the situation highlighted the unpreparedness of the system. Despite this greenness, the response was immediate through the setting up of working groups for remote teaching and the provision of a plethora of courses and seminars on the various digital tools freely available for teachers, students and parents, besides 24/7 support.

Schooling is a delicate field because the physical scenario cannot be simply imported into the digital arena. Even if this is the case, various challenges, amply outlined in the media and recent local and international research, have shown that effective teaching and learning does not depend only on the quality of delivery but also on the students’ response which, in turn, is affected by various issues, including digital access, digital literacy, parental availability and a tranquil working place.

In the traditional classroom environment, an effective approach to teaching and learning is the use of formative assessment (FA) where teachers and students are considered as partners in the process. FA structures the learning process in that it identifies where the students are in their learning, prior to the learning activity, and provides a focus/direction for the learning while equipping the students with specific scaffolding steps to reach the focus of the learning episode, while guiding the students in their thinking through questioning and feedback.

A local research paper published in the Faculty of Education journal Malta Review for Educational Research investigated the degree of use, if any, of FA during the lockdown online teaching and learning. A total of 385 educators from all three education sectors took part in the survey, which, for the first time in the history of local studies about FA, attracted a high level of participation of secondary school educators.

The results show that most teachers continued, or attempted, to use FA in the online scenario. Interestingly, whereas in the physical class, questioning was the most used strategy, in the online environment, oral and written feedback took the lead. Since FA is not composed of stand-alone strategies, a consistent four-combination strategy system was used in both the physical and the online environment. The strategies used consisted of the learning intention/focus, the success criteria (namely, the steps leading to towards excellence), questioning and feedback, although the consistency and the degree of their use in online teaching and learning decreased significantly.

Notwithstanding the positive continued use of the FA strategies, misconceptions about the effectiveness of FA with particular age groups and its feasibility in remote teaching were revealed. This calls for further training in both areas not only to increase educators’ confidence level but equally important for the students and the parents, as the latter two must be on the same wavelength of the schools’ and educators’ mission and vision.

Doreen Said Pace is an education officer for Curriculum in a Maltese State College, a part-time lecturer at the Institute for Education and a dissertation supervisor and a teaching practice examiner at both the Institute for Education and the University of Malta. Her research interests are formative assessment, inclusion and action research.