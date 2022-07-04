Nigerian striker Franklin Sasere will continue his career in the Switzerland league after completing his move to FC Vaduz.

For the last two seasons, Sasere had been on the books of Ħamrun Spartans and during his first season at the club, in 2020-21, he helped the club to end a 30-year wait and win the Premier League title after scoring 14 goals in 21 appearances.

However, last season the Nigerian failed to replicate the prolific form he showed in his first season at the club and struggled to leave an impact, scoring just five goals in 21 appearances.

Still, he still had an important contribution in the Spartans’ final match of the season as he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Birkirkara that propelled the club to the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

In fact, the Spartans decided not to retain the services of the former Lugano striker who has now decided to return to play in the Swiss league.

