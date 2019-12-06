Former Alternattiva chairman Harry Vassallo has been appointed chairman of the Guardian of Future Generations.

He was appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of Environment Minister José Herrera.

The role has been vacant since June, when the previous Guardian, Maurice Mizzi, quit under a cloud.

Mr Mizzi resigned after Islamophobic comments he made in a Times of Malta interview prompted calls for him to be sacked.

The Guardian of Future Generations is responsible for advocating sustainable development across national policy making and laws, make proposals on how Maltese society can become more sustainable and encourage NGOs to contribute sustainable ideas to policy-making fora.



Dr Vassallo is a 64-year-old lawyer who was a cabinet member of Malta's EU Commissioner between 2010 – 2015 and as head of the Legal Unit of the Permanent Representation to the EU during the Maltese Presidency (2015-2017).

Dr Vassallo is married to Susanna neé Bonello and they have three children aged 20, 15, and 10 years.