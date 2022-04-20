The façade of former ambassador Ray Azzopardi's home in Tarxien was vandalised with red spray paint on Tuesday.

Azzopardi wrote in a Facebook post that was later removed: “Today we experienced an act of vandalism when someone sprayed red paint across the outside door, the wall, intercom, and letterbox between 8.15 and 11pm.”

He thanked his neighbours for helping him clean up the paint and asked for anyone who had information to pass it on to the police.

Ray Azzopardi's Facebook post, which was later removed. Photo: Facebook

His partner Clint Flores also posted an appeal on social media calling for anyone who had any information to come forward.

"I never expected this. As far as we know, we never harmed anyone," he wrote.

Malta's ambassador to Belgium until December, Azzopardi has, in the past, served as public relations officer to the late Health Minister Vincent Moran and has headed the Labour Party’s One Radio station. He was also head of Malta's mission to NATO.

Times of Malta has reached out to Azzopardi for comment.

A police spokesperson said a report was filed on Tuesday night and investigations are ongoing.

The intercom and letterbox were also covered in red graffiti spray. Photo: Facebook