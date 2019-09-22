Updated at 9.40pm

Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona was discharged from hospital on Monday evening after having been admitted for tests earlier in the day.

He had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department by ambulance after feeling unwell.

Earlier, a Curia spokesman confirmed that Mgr Cremona, 73, felt unwell and was taken to hospital, where he was kept for observation.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna also wished Mgr Cremona a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of the Archdiocese I would like to wish the Archbishop Emeritus a quick and full recovery. He is in our prayers at this time,” he told Times of Malta.

Mgr Cremona stepped down as archbishop of Malta in 2014 after struggling with health issues.