Relegation battlers Lija Athletic have made a high-profile signing in midfielder Walter Serrano.

Serrano, 34, is an experienced midfielder having played over 100 games between the Argentine top-tier and first-tier.

During his career, Serrano made 32 appearances with popular club Argentinos Juniors, with whom he faced the likes of River Plate and Boca Juniors against whom he also helped his side to snatch a 1-1 draw back in 2014.

