Former Balzan striker Angel Torres has completed a move to Central Coast Mariners, the Australian side announced.

Torres parted ways with Balzan FC last month and he was immediately linked with a transfer to the Australian club who enjoy a great relationship with the Maltese side.

In fact, Balzan FC president Anton Tagliaferro who is also co-chairman at the Australian A-League club.

The 23-year-old arrives at the club after an impressive 2022-23 Premier League season at Balzan FC, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 22 league appearances, helping the club to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

