A senior Barcelona youth coach, Albert Benaiges, is being investigated in relation to multiple complaints of sexual abuse at a public school where he taught, Spanish police said Tuesday.

Catalonia’s regional police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, has received “several” formal complaints against Benaiges, a spokesman for the force told AFP, without providing further details.

“An investigation has been opened, the affair is not closed and police expect to receive a certain number of complaints,” he added.

Catalan newspaper Ara reported Friday that over 60 of Benaiges’s former students have accused him of sexually abused students while he was a physical education teacher at their public school in Barcelona. The complaints are from alleged victims of the abuse or former students who say they witnessed it.

