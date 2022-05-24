Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac was named as Wolfsburg’s new boss on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club announced.

It will be the Croatian’s third job in the German top flight, having also been in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt from 2016-18.

Kovac left Ligue 1 side Monaco at the end of last year.

“I’m a child of the Bundesliga. I’m very keen and motivated to start another successful chapter with the Wolves,” Kovac said in a statement.

