Maltese football on Friday was mourning the death of former Birkirkara president Joe Gauci.

The veteran football administrator was a beloved figure in the football fraternity and will be best remembered for his spell at the helm of Birkirkara FC.

Gauci, in fact was at the helm of the club between 1987 and 1996 before he was replaced by Victor Zammit.

Still, he remained an active committee member with Birkirkara FC in the following years which have seen the club win several honours in Maltese football.

During his career as football administrator, Gauci also served as a member of the Malta Football Association Executive Committee, representing Birkirkara FC.

