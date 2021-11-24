Former Birkirkara striker Fabrizio Miccoli was on Wednesday sentenced to three years and six months in prison after his appeal for extortion was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Miccoli, dubbed Il Romario del Salento, was found guilty for aggravated extortion from the mafia method which saw him commission to Mauro Lauricella, son of the Mafia boss of Antonino Lauricella, the recovery of €12,000 from Andrea Graffagnini, former owner of the Paparazzi disco in Isola delle Femmine.

SkyItalia reported that the ‘aggravating circumstance of the mafia method excludes any possible benefit in favour of the former footballer’.

The appeal was rejected and confirmed Miccoli’s sentence of three years and six months.

