The former chairman of the Malta Book Council has claimed in court testimony that he was discriminated against because he had dared criticise the Labour government.

He made his comments in sworn testimony presented in constitutional proceedings filed against the National Book Council and the State.

Camilleri is author of "A Rent Seeker’s Paradise", a publication that reported corruption and bad governance by the Labour government. The book stirred controversy when it went on sale in 2021. Camilleri felt aggrieved when his request to the council to have his work reviewed in a weekly spot reserved for such purpose in a newspaper was turned down.

In his testimony he explained how he was appointed to chair the literary body in 2013, soon after Labour was elected to power, but after eight years of successful public service, he was unceremoniously kicked out of office and told to hand over the keys to “Castille employees.”

Moreover, to further humiliate him, he was denied access to his work email before he had time to remove any private data.

Camilleri said that since that termination in 2021, he continued to work in the literary field, publishing his book, ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’ in September that year and reaching out to various critics and journalists to attract media coverage of his work.

One of those was a critic who regularly published reviews in a local paper.

But his request was turned down, said Camilleri, claiming that the refusal followed orders from the new National Book Council head.

That person was politically motivated to discriminate against him to find favour with those higher up, he claimed.

Camilleri said that he was targeted by “vindictive, stubborn and infantile” acts after his dismissal, which amounted to serious discrimination that caused him material damages.

He was not afforded the same rights as rival publishers, even in terms of space allocation at the Book Festival.

Censorship of his book review was a very serious matter when it stemmed from the National Book Council which was the legal entity that was meant to support authors and publishers, he said.

Labour's stifling control of state institutions, cultural bodies

All this reflected the serious problem of the Labour Party’s control over state institutions, including cultural bodies.

Such control seriously impacted society because artists who supported the government got incentives, while others who criticized it were condemned, he said.

Government aid to cultural sectors was important, but the party in government was “suffocating creativity” by creating “a toxic atmosphere” where only those valued by the Labour Party were acknowledged and assisted.

Apparently, he said, criticism of the major corruption tolerated by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was “off-limits,” and as admitted by the Book Council head, criticising (Labour MP) Rosianne Cutajar was “off-limits” too. (Camilleri has been sued by Cutajar for libel and allegedly harassing her)

When presenting his affidavit in court, Camilleri confirmed on oath that “that was the whole truth.”

The case, presided over by Madam Justice Audrey Demicoli, continues in March.

Lawyer David Bonello assisted the applicant.

Lawyer James D’Agostino represented the State Advocate.

Lawyer Timothy Bartolo represented the National Book Council.