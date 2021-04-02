Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is favoured to replace Neil Lennon as manager of deposed Scottish champions Celtic with talks at an advanced stage, according to media reports on Friday.

The 43-year-old Englishman has held discussions with members of the club’s board, including major shareholder Irish financier Dermot Desmond.

Howe left Bournemouth last August when they were relegated from the Premier League after a five year stay.

He has been linked with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Howe would fit the bill of previous appointees such as Brendan Rodgers, a young manager looking to re-establish their managerial credentials at the top level.

