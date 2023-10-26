Federico Gatti took another step on his rise from amateur football and manual labour on Wednesday after renewing his Juventus contract until 2028.

In a short statement Juve said that Italy international Gatti had signed a new deal “until 30 June 2028” which according to Italian media is worth 1.5 million euros a season.

The 25-year-old worked as a bricklayer and in other blue collar jobs while rising up through the divisions, only becoming a professional player three years ago in Italy’s third tier.

“Every morning on my way to training I pass by the house where I grew up and where my family and my grandfather lived,” said Gatti.

“Passing by it makes me think back. I was 20 years old when I started leaving home for football and I never thought I would come back to Turin

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.