Federico Gatti took another step on his rise from amateur football and manual labour on Wednesday after renewing his Juventus contract until 2028.

In a short statement Juve said that Italy international Gatti had signed a new deal “until 30 June 2028” which according to Italian media is worth 1.5 million euros a season.

The 25-year-old worked as a bricklayer and in other blue collar jobs while rising up through the divisions, only becoming a professional player three years ago in Italy’s third tier.

“Every morning on my way to training I pass by the house where I grew up and where my family and my grandfather lived,” said Gatti.

“Passing by it makes me think back. I was 20 years old when I started leaving home for football and I never thought I would come back to Turin

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com