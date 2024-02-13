Malta’s cannabis reform advocacy group, ReLeaf has called out the former cannabis watchdog chair, Mariella Dimech, for her reverting to a “prohibitionist stance”, and rejoining Conservative organisations’ “fear-mongering tactics”.

“Together, over the past decades, these groups have in no small way, contributed to the discrimination, stigmatisation, and criminalisation of our community which the current government has duly noted and is wisely and cautiously addressing,” ReLeaf president Andrew Bonello said on Tuesday.

The NGO’s statement follows after Dimech, the former first chair of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) spoke about the challenges she faced in the 10 months in her role in an RTK Radio show last week.

Dimech was sacked after just 10 months in the role back in 2022, and before heading the cannabis authority, she had worked with drug rehabilitation service Caritas for 21 years, 10 of which saw her work as coordinator of Tama Ġdida radio programmes and services.

Bonello said that with an ongoing reform that is progressing in the right direction, ReLeaf Malta remains dedicated to amplifying the community’s voice for restorative justice and human rights.

“We firmly reject any attempts to undermine the years of voluntary work that have brought us to this point, including dialogue and cooperation with key experts in the field like Steve Rolles, Martin Jelsma, Oscar Pares and Tom Blickman, to name just a few,” he said.

“Morally driven agendas inspired by prohibition and their stigmatising narratives have no role in advancing a just and effective drug policy reform grounded in public health, harm reduction and human rights.”