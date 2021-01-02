Gżira United have agreed terms with highly-rated forward Bahrudin Atajic.

The Bosnian forward had been training with the Maroons for the last few days and has left a positive impression on Gżira coach Darren Abdilla who has decided to offer him a contract.

The 27-year-old Atajic, who was born and raised in Sweden, has an eye-catching CV to his name.

