Gżira United have agreed terms with highly-rated forward Bahrudin Atajic.
The Bosnian forward had been training with the Maroons for the last few days and has left a positive impression on Gżira coach Darren Abdilla who has decided to offer him a contract.
The 27-year-old Atajic, who was born and raised in Sweden, has an eye-catching CV to his name.
