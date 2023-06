Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins has died aged 76, the club announced on Wednesday.

Hollins made his debut in 1963 and went on to make 592 appearances for the London side over two spells at Stamford Bridge, scoring 64 goals.

He won the FA Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and League Cup during his first period at the club, which ended in 1975.

More details on SportsDesk.